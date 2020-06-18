M&T Bank Corp Sells 438 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,259,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,739.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

