Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,734 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. BTIG Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

