MML Investors Services LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.