M&T Bank Corp Purchases 171 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $81,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 761,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of RJF opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.