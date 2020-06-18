Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

