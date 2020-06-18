M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,247 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNKN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.24.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.