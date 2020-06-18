Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,132 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

