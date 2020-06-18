APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 978,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,893,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,845,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 586,290 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,454,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 480,240 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $8,912,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,373.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,863.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 576,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,109,328 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXS opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,088.00 and a beta of 0.60. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

