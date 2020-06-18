Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 295,854 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 295,854 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.87.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

