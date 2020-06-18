APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.12 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,414 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,541,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,097,000 after buying an additional 23,984 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,092,000 after buying an additional 991,498 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after buying an additional 1,044,820 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,013,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,583,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.