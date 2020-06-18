Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Catalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Catalent stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

