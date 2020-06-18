Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,918,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $79.26.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.