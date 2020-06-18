Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.46% of Curo Group worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Curo Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Curo Group alerts:

CURO opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The firm has a market cap of $358.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.48. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.