Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $611,000 Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 40,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $106.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.55.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

