Brokerages Set NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Target Price at $31.33

Shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

