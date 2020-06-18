KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Home were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

