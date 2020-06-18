Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anterix were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Anterix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 2,094 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $121,828.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,938.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $70,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $697,544. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. Anterix Inc has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 2,406.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

