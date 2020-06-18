Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.