Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,322 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 35.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,152,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 609,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after buying an additional 150,535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baozun by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 144,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baozun by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 133,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.96.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. Baozun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

