MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $460,086.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 29,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $1,437,735.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,735.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,318 shares of company stock worth $5,749,024 in the last ninety days. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

