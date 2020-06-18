Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,040.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.