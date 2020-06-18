Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Envestnet worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Envestnet by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 161,735 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 188,990 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,133.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,644 in the last three months. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ENV opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -679.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.