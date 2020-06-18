Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 833,524 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ZIX were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 281,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ZIX by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $28,254.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,593.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 44,512 shares of company stock worth $272,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

