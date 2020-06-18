Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 83,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,557 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $690,806.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

