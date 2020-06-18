Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,261,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 694.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPRT opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,825 shares of company stock valued at $306,956. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 153,321 Shares of PNM Resources Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 153,321 Shares of PNM Resources Inc
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
Masimo Co. Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Masimo Co. Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 24,335 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 24,335 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 84,458 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 84,458 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report