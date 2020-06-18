Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,261,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 694.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPRT opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,825 shares of company stock valued at $306,956. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

