Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 153,321 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of PNM Resources worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,975,000 after buying an additional 219,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

NYSE:PNM opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.