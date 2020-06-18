Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $652,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,530. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

