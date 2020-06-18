Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Masimo worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $224.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.77. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,033 shares of company stock valued at $69,004,749. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.