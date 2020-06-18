Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 24,335 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 63.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

