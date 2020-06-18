Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 84,458 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Lamb Weston worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after buying an additional 188,285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 134,264 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Lamb Weston by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

