BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,283 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banbury Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $28,877,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $136.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at $35,377,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

