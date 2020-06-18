East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 598.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 80,525 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

