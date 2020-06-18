America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of America’s Car-Mart worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after buying an additional 459,358 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $12,781,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $611.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Gremp Jim Von purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

