BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 19,540 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,083,000 after buying an additional 783,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 516.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,825 shares of company stock valued at $306,956 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.