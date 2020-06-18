Deutsche Bank AG Buys 821,578 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1,325.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.77% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

