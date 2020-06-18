Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.78% of Green Dot worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

