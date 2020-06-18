Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,508,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

