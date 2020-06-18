Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Cirrus Logic worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

