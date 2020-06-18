Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 73,922 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Legg Mason worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 444.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 207,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,174,467 shares of company stock worth $108,319,205 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

