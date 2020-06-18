American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 515.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.65% of American Assets Trust worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE AAT opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.97. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

