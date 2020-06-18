APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 84,571 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,571 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:REG opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.