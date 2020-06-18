APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 66.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,489 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

