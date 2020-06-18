APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 341,906 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,906 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 372,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,019,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.