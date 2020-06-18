APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 21,000 Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Childrens Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at $15,711,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $9,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 172,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 121,523 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place Inc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $102.55.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.
In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
