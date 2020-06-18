APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 21,000 Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Childrens Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at $15,711,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $9,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 172,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 121,523 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place Inc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $102.55.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

