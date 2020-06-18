Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,202 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Brown & Brown worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

