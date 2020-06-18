Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 24,396 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Westrock worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NYSE WRK opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

