Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $125.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

