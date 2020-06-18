Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.22 Million Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra cut their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.