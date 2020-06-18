Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after buying an additional 706,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $292.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $293.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

