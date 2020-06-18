Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.06 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 659,784 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

